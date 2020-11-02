MIAA Basketball Media Day Set For Virtual Event on November 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MIAA release) – The 2020 MIAA Basketball Media Day Presented by Seigfreid Bingham will be conducted virtually on Tuesday, November 10. The complete schedule is available here.

For the third consecutive year, Siegfreid Bingham will be the presenting sponsor of the Association’s Media Day. The Kansas City-based Law Firm, and MIAA corporate sponsor, has also been the presenting sponsor of MIAA Football Media Day over the past three years.

This year’s virtual event begins at 9 a.m. with MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy addressing the media. Central Missouri follows the Commissioner at 9:15 a.m. then Lincoln at 9:30 a.m. with Washburn at 9:45 a.m. and Emporia State at 10 a.m. Fort Hays State will be up at 10:30 a.m. with Nebraska Kearney at 10:45 a.m. followed by Missouri Western at 11 a.m. and Northwest at 11:15 a.m.

At 11:45 a.m., Newman will be featured as Central Oklahoma follows in the 12 p.m. time slot. Rogers State will go at 12:15 p.m. and Northeastern State at 12:30 p.m. Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State close out the day at 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. respectively.