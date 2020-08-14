MIAA suspends fall sports season until January 1, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The MIAA Conference suspended its fall sports season until January 1, 2021, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference made the decision late Friday morning.

It impacts Emporia State, Fort Hays State, Pitt State, Washburn and Newman

The association will continue to explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer in the spring, as permitted by the NCAA.

The conference office has also canceled the 2020 MIAA Virtual Football Media Day presented by Seigfreid Bingham in light of the suspension of the MIAA football schedule.

“The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the Association’s top priority,” stated President Steve Scott of Pittsburg State University, chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council. “The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis.”

All NCAA athletically related activities (in all MIAA sports), including in-season practices, out-of-season practices, weight training, team athletically related meetings, and voluntary workouts directed by staff or in institutional facilities shall be permitted this fall based on each institution’s ability to comply with the August 11th NCAA Policy Clarifications document regarding the requirements for each division to conduct fall sports (non-competition) activities.

The association will delay a decision on the winter sports competition schedule until October 1 at the latest.

“The MIAA CEO Council will continue to monitor this fluid and evolving situation for college athletics, and make necessary changes to this plan per updated NCAA guidance and restrictions,” added MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy.

MIAA leadership at member institutions will continue to work together and seek guidance from the NCAA on the NCAA Board of Governors’ directives and the Resocialization of Collegiate Sport Guidelines. The Association will continue to place the health, safety, and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, and administrators as its top priority.

