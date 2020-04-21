Miami Marlins prospect, Bahamas native awaits return to Wichita during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. – April 14 marked the day where baseball was making its return to the Air Capital as the Wichita Wind Surge, the AAA affiliate of the Miami Marlins, would take the field in its new stadium.

“You don’t understand how excited I was about it,” expressed Jazz Chisholm, the No. 3 prospect in the Marlins organization.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the minor league baseball season has been indefinitely suspended.

For Chisholm, learning he had been cut from the big league roster during spring training came with a silver lining.

“Everyone wants to start Opening Day in the big leagues,” admitted Chisholm. “I got cut, but that doesn’t mean I didn’t have a great spring. If Opening Day was to come, if the coronavirus didn’t happen, I would have been so excited for opening day in Wichita.”

For the Bahamas native, coming to Wichita would have been a homecoming of sorts. When he was just 12 years old, Chisholm moved to the United States to pursue higher competition in Wichita at Life Preparatory Academy.

“I had so much fun in Kansas. High school were the days for me,” said Chisholm.

The shortstop was most looking forward to reuniting with the people of Kansas, who has supported him throughout his high school career. Until then, the team is remaining optimistic amid the uncertainty.

“The amount of talent we were going to have coming through there, the energy that these guys had and how they go about their business… they know that they’re the next wave of guys that are going to be up there in Miami,” said Wind Surge manager, Keith Johnson.

“We were going to have a championship year in Wichita,” said Chisholm. Don’t get your hopes down, just in case we do play, but we’re going to come out with a bang. I promise you that.”