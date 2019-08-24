‘Midnight Madness’ lets young athletes showcase talents on the gridiron

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While high school football players from across the Sunflower State are amped up for the new season, younger athletes are also buckling up their chin straps and hitting the field as well.

‘Midnight Madness’ was in full effect at McAdams Park Friday night.

The annual event hosted by the Bulldogs Organization saw more than 200 players from four different organizations in the Greater Wichita Junior Football League take to the field.

It allowed kids, from as young as first grade, all the way up to eighth grade to showcase their talents on the field.

“The best part of the event for me is seeing the smile on the kids faces, let them put their uniforms on and come out here and show their parents what they’ve been doing for the last two months. Every year it gets bigger and better man, we want more people to come and participate, next year we want to try to bring teams in from Oklahoma just to come out here and give these guys some real good competition,” said Ulyesses Deshazer, President of the Wichita Bulldogs Organization.

This is the 31st year ‘Midnight Madness’ has taken place.