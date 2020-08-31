MidTown Basketball League gives players chance to continue their passion on the hardwood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Once basketball players finish their careers in high school, college or beyond, how do they fill the competitive void left behind?

Here in the Air Capital, an upstart league is not only giving them the chance to play, but also, to compete.

Wichita’s First Church of the Nazarene on a Sunday night is where you can find players in the MidTown Basketball League pushing the tempo and putting in buckets from all over the floor.

One of those players is Jariah Taylor, who played for Wichita South until he graduated in 2017.

“To be able to have that chance, to come out, come back out and compete, that’s all we could ask for,” said Taylor.

The league began as a three-on-three tournament back in 2014. Now, the brain child of the league’s executive director, Tyler O’Quinn, has evolved into so much more.

“This first session is a point predicated league, so where normally when you got a win-loss predicated standings, our standings are based off points, I have a team that was 0-11, at one point in time they were 0-11 and they were in fifth place,” said O’Quinn.

This session for the league got going in March, but saw some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all, eight teams with eight players a piece from various walks of life have been going head-to-head on the hardwood.

“Age wise we are looking at 18 to 35, I think is our oldest guy, these are your regular every day guys, these are guys who go work at Coleman, work at Spirit, they work at Applebees,” said O’Quinn. “They’re hoopers, you know, that still need an outlet and a place to play.”

O’Quinn is hoping the league can become a staple of the Wichita community.

“They can work with other men, they can have teamwork, they can have sportsmanship working against another man, I think it is important for them to have this outlet right now,” said O’Quinn.

For former city league stars, like Taylor, and others, they look forward to continue to have a place to showcase their talents and do what they love the most.

“To be able to have this where you are able to have people come watch, have people tracking stats, shot clock, you know, just the real competition tournament environment, there’s never really anything like that,” said Taylor.

The championship game for their inaugural session will take place on Monday, August 31st. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Wichita First Church of the Nazarene.

The game will be streamed live through the MidTown Basketball-League YouTube Channel.

The game is open to the public, but seating is limited.

The winner of the championship game will receive an exclusive invite into the leagues next session, which is set to begin in late October.