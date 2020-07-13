Minnesota scores two in stoppage time, stuns SKC for 2-1 win

Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler, left, and Minnesota United forward Mason Toye (23) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored in the seventh-minute of second-half stoppage time as Minnesota United rallied with two late goals to beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Sunday night in the MLS is Back tournament.

Minnesota stole the victory with two goals in stoppage time as Kansas City was unable to hold on after going down to 10-men.

Minnesota pulled even in the second-minute of stoppage time after Jan Gregus’ free kick was directed into the net by Kansas City’s Khiry Shelton for an own goal. Shelton scored late in the first half for Kansas City. 

