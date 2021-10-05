Money shot: WaKeeney native drilled $5K 3-point shot

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Shooting 3-pointers is nothing new for WaKeeney native Libby Frost. Shooting a 3-pointer in front of thousands of fans with $5,000 on the line was a first-time experience, and she nailed it.

Friday night the Jayhawks hosted their annual Late Night In The Phog event for fans. Frost, a sophomore at KU, was selected through a text drawing to have a chance to win money from a successful shot.

Her first attempt was from half-court for $10,000 resulted in a miss. Jayhawks head coach Bill Self gave her a second attempt from the 3-point line for $5,000, and Frost drilled the shot.

She collected her prize money from Coach Self on Tuesday, and she plans on giving it to her mother.

“I’m just going to give it to my mom. That’s kind of my plan with the money because she deserves it, she spent a lot of money on me,” Frost told KSN sports director Alec Ausmus. “I’m sure she will decide to put it towards my college, but if she decides she wants to buy herself something nice, I hope she does do that with it. She deserves it.”