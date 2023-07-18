WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The high school football season will bring something new to Wichita this fall — the Air Capital High School Football Series.

The series will feature 13 area teams taking the field at Riverfront Stadium. The teams will be featured on different nights in September and October. All the games start at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 — Maize South High vs. Maize High

Friday, Oct. 6 — Bishop Carroll High vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel High

Saturday, Oct. 7 — West High vs. North High

Thursday, Oct. 12 — Northwest High vs. West High

Friday, Oct. 13 — Andover High vs. Andover Central High

Thursday, Oct. 19 — Buhler High vs. McPherson High

Friday, Oct. 20 — Derby High vs. Newton High

A few area football teams have played at the stadium before. The rivalry between Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel, often called the Holy War, brought in a record-setting crowd of 8,066 in 2022.

Organizers say the seven games this year include the Holy War and several other rivalries.

(Courtesy Wichita Wind Surge)

“During the last two seasons, we were able to develop the blueprint to make this football series possible,” Wichita Wind Surge General Manager Bob Moullette said in a news release. “When we saw 8,066 people pack the ballpark for the Holy War, we knew we had to afford a similar opportunity for other student-athletes in our local community.”

Mel Hambelton Ford is sponsoring the inaugural Air Capital High School Football Series.

“It is so exciting to see these young athletes play games at this beautiful stadium,” Lisa Hambelton, Mel Hambelton owner, said. “I am very thankful for our partnership with the Wind Surge and Riverfront Stadium! This opportunity took creative minds working together and thinking outside the box!”

Tickets for the games are $8 for adults and $4 for students and children. Purchase them online, by phone at 316-221-8000 or at the Riverfront Stadium box office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.