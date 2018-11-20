More Honors for McDuffie

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - Wichita State's Markis McDuffie has been named to the American Athletic Conference's Weekly Honor Roll for Nov. 12-18.



The senior forward from Paterson, N.J. averaged 22.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in the Shockers' three Charleston Classic games and was named to the all-tournament team. He was 9-of-16 from three-point range and 15-of-17 at the foul line.



In Friday's consolation bracket win over Appalachian State, McDuffie scored 15 of his team-high 24 points over the final six minutes to help the Shockers overcome a five-point deficit. On Sunday against Alabama he put up 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.



It's the second-straight weekly honor for McDuffie. He was co-player of the week in The American for Nov. 6-11 after a 32-point outburst against Providence in the Veterans Classic.



McDuffie (21.6 points for the year) is off to the best five-game scoring start by a Shocker in 20 years. Maurice Evans averaged 23.8 in the first five games of the 1998-99 season.



WSU (2-3) hosts Rice (3-2) on Sunday at Charles Koch Arena. The 2 p.m. CT tipoff will air locally on YurView Kansas (Cox HD 2022) and in all 50 states at YurView.com/Kansas.