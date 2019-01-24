Local Sports

Mulvane takes charge in the 39th Annual Mulvane Wildcat Classic

Posted: Jan 23, 2019

Updated: Jan 23, 2019 10:49 PM CST

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) - The wildcats beat out Arck City Wednesday night in the 39th Annual Mulvane Wildcat Classic.

Mulvane beats Ark City 55 to 54.

Collegiate beats Winfield 40 to 36

 

Monday night Winfield beat North 45 to 39. 

Conway Springs beats Arck City 65 to 43

 

