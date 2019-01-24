Mulvane takes charge in the 39th Annual Mulvane Wildcat Classic
MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) - The wildcats beat out Arck City Wednesday night in the 39th Annual Mulvane Wildcat Classic.
Mulvane beats Ark City 55 to 54.
Collegiate beats Winfield 40 to 36
Monday night Winfield beat North 45 to 39.
Conway Springs beats Arck City 65 to 43
