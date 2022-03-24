WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Session one and two of the regional rounds of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship are taking place at Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday, March 26 at 3 and 5:30 p.m. and Monday, March 28 at 8 p.m.

Don’t have tickets to the games on Saturday? Don’t fret!

Wichita Park and Recreation is hosting an NCAA Fan Fest at Naftzger Park, 601 E Douglas Ave, from 12-8 p.m.

The Fan Fest is free to the public and family-friendly.

The games will be played on the big screen, so be sure to bring your own seating.

Wichita Park and Recreation will provide yard games and food trucks will be serving up food.