WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The NBC World Series will be held in Hutchinson July 28-31 and Wichita August 1-6.

The NBCWS will be in Hutchinson for the first four days, with four games each day starting at Noon, before moving to Eck Stadium at Wichita State University on Monday, August 1 for the final five days of the tournament.

2022 NBC World Series Promotions

Full Tournament

Youth Wear a Jersey, Get in Free! promotion, presented by Evergy. All youth who wear their youth sports jersey to the game receive free entry, when accompanied by a paid adult



July 28-31 – Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson, Kansas

Games daily at 12:00, 3:00, 6:00 and 8:30pm

Gates open one hour before first game

Thursday, July 28 – NBC World Series Opening Day Thirsty Thursday with half-price select beers from 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Friday, July 29 – Salute to Armed Forces presented by Eaton Roofing & Exteriors Free ticket for all current and former Military Members with Military ID or DD-214 at the box office

Saturday, July 30 – Hutchinson Youth Day presented by Hutchinson Recreation $1 hot dogs (while supplies last)

Sunday, July 31 – First Responders Day Free ticket for all First Responders at the box office with their work ID



August 1-6 – Eck Stadium at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas

Monday-Thursday – Games at 12:00, 3:00, 6:00 and 8:30 daily

Friday – Games at 6:00 and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday – Championship Game at 7:00 p.m.

Gates open one hour before first game

Monday, August 1 – Healthcare Heroes Day Free ticket for all local healthcare workers with work ID at the box office

Tuesday, August 2 – Teacher Appreciation Day presented by Mel Hambleton Ford Free ticket for all local educators and school employees with work ID at the box office

Wednesday, August 3 – Off Day, no games

Thursday, August 4 – Military & First Responders Day, presented by Davis-Moore Auto Group Free ticket for all military members and first responders with work ID at the box office

Friday, August 5 – Youth Jersey Giveaway, presented by Burns & McDonnell Jersey giveaway for the first 500 kids ages 12 and under Hall of Fame Ceremony – After the completion of the 6:00 p.m. game

Saturday, August 6 – Championship Night with Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Kansas Gas Service, Black Hills Energy and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline.

Individual tickets in Hutchinson are $12 per day, which includes your ticket to all four games that day. Individual tickets in Wichita are $9 per day for general admission, or $12 per day for reserved seating. Tickets are available now at nbcbaseball.com.

For information on group tickets, suites, or corporate packages, contact Brian Turner at bturner@wichitasports.com or call (316) 265-6236.