WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Pickleball League, the first and only professional pickleball league for champion pros age 50 and over, kicked off their tournament in Wichita this weekend.

It has six teams in town to compete at the Chicken N Pickle host site. One of the team owners says it’s a great exposure for everyone involved.

“It’s great because otherwise, a lot of these other players have never been to Wichita before. They’ve never been to Kansas City and get a chance to have some steak and see other parts of the country and be in the Midwest and the heart of America, right it’s an exciting adventure and a little different from south Florida, but we love coming to the midwest, and I’m a midwest guy originally so,” said Carl Foster, Owner of Boca Raton Picklers.

The tournament is free to go and watch at Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N. Greenwich Rd, and wraps up on Sunday. That league is hoping to grow to 12 teams by next year. You can also catch the livestream at 7:30 a.m. here.