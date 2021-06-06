National title has become a reality for Hutchinson C.C. football program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been a wild 24 hours for the Hutchinson Community College football program. On Saturday, they won the program’s first national title in 89 years and were welcomed back to Hutchinson with a police escort Sunday morning.

After trailing Snow College through three-quarters of Saturday’s NJCAA National Championship game, the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson C.C. football team made the final quarter of the 2020-21 season perhaps the most memorable in Blue Dragon history.

The Blue Dragons scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, made a key stop on a Snow 2-point conversion and Trey Pinkney sealed the deal with an interception with 1:03 remaining to help the Blue Dragons rally for a 29-27 victory over the No. 2-ranked Badgers at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark.

“We’re going to enjoy this one for a little longer, at least the next couple of days,” said Blue Dragon head coach Drew Dallas following his first season as the head coach at Hutchinson. “Our football team is going to get a chance to detox and relax a little bit and get some time away from it a little bit.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 NJCAA football season was played in the spring, meaning the 2021 season is about two months away from getting started.

“At times they say it’s a lot easier getting to the top, than it is staying at the top. That’s our new challenge is we have to stay at the top,” said Dallas. “That will bring its own unique challenges and when that time comes we’re going to roll up our sleeves and try to get it done.”

With the win, The Blue Dragons complete only its third undefeated season (8-0) in program history, joining the 1947 and 1969 teams.