MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 GOODE Water Ski National Championship, the world’s largest seven-day water skiing tournament, is taking place from August 7-13 at Mystic Lake Ski Club, 8209-8001 Mystic Lakes N in Maize.

World record-holding water skiers from all over will be in attendance.

(Courtesy: USA Waterski)

Amateur skiers will be competing for national titles in slalom, tricks, jumping and overall in respective age divisions, and women’s and men’s open divisions.

Advancement to the National Championships is earned primarily through placement on the national rankings list. Athletes can also qualify for the National Championships by placing in the top five at Regionals or by placing in the top five at the previous year’s National Championships.

The 2022 GOODE Water Ski National Championships are free to the public.

On Thursday, August 11, America’s Cup Invitational, a corporate event featuring the best professional skiers in the country, will also be taking place at Mystic Lake from 7-10:30 p.m.

Skiers in that event will be competing in slalom, trick and jump categories under stadium lights.

America’s Cup Invitational is $10 per carload.