WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 90th National Baseball Congress World Series will be held July 25-Aug. 3 at Eck Stadium at Wichita State University.

The NBC World Series has been held in Wichita every year since 1935, making it one of the longest-continuously-running sporting events in the nation.

As part of the 90th anniversary, NBC teamed up with Old Fort Baseball Co., based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to design a logo. The new logo pays homage to prior NBC logos throughout the decades and will be seen on merchandise and promotional items throughout 2024.

Sixteen teams are slated to participate in the 2024 NBC World Series, with bids being announced over the summer before the tournament. Defending champion Hutchinson Monarchs and runner-up Santa Barbara Foresters receive guaranteed bids for their finishes in the 2023 NBC World Series.

“Tens of thousands of players have played in the NBC Tournament since its inception, including more than 900 who went on to play Major League Baseball,” NBC Tournament Director Katie Woods said in a news release.

Tickets to the 90th NBC World Series will go on sale in May.