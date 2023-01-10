WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita will host the National Baseball Congress World Series for at least two more years.

On Tuesday, Katie Woods, NBC Tournament director, announced a two-year agreement with Wichita State University that covers this year and next.

“We are thrilled to call Eck Stadium home for the next two years and to bring the tournament fully back to Wichita,” Woods said in a news release, “Wichita has been the home of the NBC since 1935, and the Wichita State athletic department has been great partners as we work to make the 89th year a fantastic one for both teams and fans.”

The NBC World Series is a summer collegiate baseball tournament that features teams from across the United States. Hap Dumont founded it in Wichita in 1935, and it was played at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium through 2018.

More than 800 NBCWS players have gone on to play Major League Baseball.

“Wichita State Athletics is honored and blessed to continue our long-standing partnership with and support of the NBC Tournament,” Brad Pittman, WSU’s senior associate director of athletics, said. “Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, is a premier collegiate baseball facility capable of providing a first-class student-athlete and participant experience.”

The tournament will be held at Eck Stadium, August 3-12. Sixteen teams are slated to participate, including defending champion Santa Barbara Foresters and runner-up Hays Larks.

“For 2023, we are focused on two things – improving the experience for fans by bringing back the fun and energy that the NBC has been known for in Wichita, and improving the team experience and competition,” Woods said. “On the team side, that includes increasing team compensation by more than 25%, creating a team ambassador program, building a better network of transportation, meal and entertainment partners, and solidifying the bids earlier. For fans, that means a simpler ticketing format, bringing back the Coleman Hill experience where fans can bring their own food and (non-alcoholic) beverages, added entertainment, and more partnerships throughout the community.”

Tickets to the NBC World Series will go on sale in June. More information can be found year-round at NBCBaseball.com.