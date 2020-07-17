NBC World Series to be played at Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium and Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced details for the 2020 NBC World Series.

The tournament will run August 3-10 as the tournament returns to a double-elimination format. Games will be played at Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium and Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson.

“Using two locations allows us to provide a safe and healthy environment for fans, teams, staff, and the community,” said Bob Hanson, president/CEO of the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission. “We have had great cooperation from Wichita State and Hutchinson officials in planning the tournament.”

Due to health mandates surrounding COVID-19, fans will be required to wear face masks.

The annual series is now an official event of the Wichita Area Sports Commission.

Watch the press conference below.

Fans will be required to sanitize their hands upon entering the stadiums, masks are required, bathroom capacities will be limited and social distancing will be enforced. @KSNNews — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) July 17, 2020

