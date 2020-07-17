WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced details for the 2020 NBC World Series.
The tournament will run August 3-10 as the tournament returns to a double-elimination format. Games will be played at Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium and Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson.
“Using two locations allows us to provide a safe and healthy environment for fans, teams, staff, and the community,” said Bob Hanson, president/CEO of the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission. “We have had great cooperation from Wichita State and Hutchinson officials in planning the tournament.”
Due to health mandates surrounding COVID-19, fans will be required to wear face masks.
The annual series is now an official event of the Wichita Area Sports Commission.
Watch the press conference below.
LATEST STORIES:
- Small plane with two people onboard makes emergency landing in Butler County
- Dodge City police asking for public’s help to locate ‘person of interest’
- NBC World Series to be played at Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium and Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson
- Details released in crash of plane carrying Earnhardt Jr.
- 3 Seward County Health Department employees test positive for coronavirus