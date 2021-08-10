NBC World Series – Great Bend rattles off win streak

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Five of the eight final teams of the NBC World Series are from Kansas. One of them is the Great Bend Bat Cats, and they have rattled off back-to-back wins after losing their first game of the tournament to keep their season alive.

“If you can have momentum or say you have it, we have it. We have a GroupMe, and they’re constantly on each other about cats have nine lives and things like that,” said Great Bend head coach Roger Ward. “They’ve really embraced it. They want to see how many teams they can send home.”

Great Bend plays the Hutchinson Monarchs Tuesday night in an elimination game at Riverfront Stadium. The winner will play Cheney on Wednesday.

Other scores:

Seattle 10, Derby 3 Final.

