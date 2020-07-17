NBC World Series to be played at Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium and Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced details for the 2020 NBC World Series.

The tournament will run August 3-10 as the tournament returns to a double-elimination format. Games will be played at Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium and Hobart-Detter Field in Hutchinson.

“Using two locations allows us to provide a safe and healthy environment for fans, teams, staff, and the community,” said Bob Hanson, president/CEO of the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission. “We have had great cooperation from Wichita State and Hutchinson officials in planning the tournament.”

Due to health mandates surrounding COVID-19, fans will be required to wear face masks and sanitize their hands before entering the stadiums. Restrooms will also be limited to two people. Social distancing will be enforced and every other row will be blocked off.

“It’s been a challenge for us to get everything set up and we still have work to do to make it that we’re all comfortable with everything we’ve put in place,” said Kevin Jenks, general manager of NBC Word Series.

Officials said they are paying close attention to the health guidelines from both Sedgwick County and Reno County.

“Certainly with the conditions we’re all living in right now, we expect our attendance to take a dip and that’s just part of it,” said Jenks. “If we’re in a position and we’re told, we’re advised to cancel, then we will do that.”

The annual series is now an official event of the Wichita Area Sports Commission.

Jenks said 12 teams are set to play in the series, a vast difference from the more than 30 who typically play every year.

“There is that tradition that we want to continue for 86 years if it’s safe, if it makes sense,” said Jenks. “Right now, we feel it makes sense, but that could change.”

Watch the press conference below.

Fans will be required to sanitize their hands upon entering the stadiums, masks are required, bathroom capacities will be limited and social distancing will be enforced. @KSNNews — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) July 17, 2020

LATEST STORIES: