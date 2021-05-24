NBC World Series to return to Hutchinson with last half of games played in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced their continued partnership with Visit Hutch and Hutch Rec to bring five days of the 2021 NBC World Series back to Hobart-Detter Field. The dates of play in Hutchinson are August 4-8.

The 2021 World Series will feature 16 teams from across the country with all teams playing their first games in Hutchinson. Each day in Hutchinson will feature four games. The last half of the World Series will be played at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the NBC World Series back to Hutchinson this summer. The Hutchinson community has a strong love for baseball, and we are excited to be able to showcase these great players again this year. Hosting this event in Hutchinson will strengthen our partnership with the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission and we are looking forward to continuing to grow that relationship”, said LeAnn Cox, Vice President of Operations & Tourism for Visit Hutch.

The qualifying teams and full schedule will be released later this summer.