Click here for coronavirus updates

NCAA announces Division 2 championships are canceled

Local Sports

by: Glenn Kinley

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The division two Presidents Council has canceled all 2020 fall championships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA Board of Governors told each division to make their own decision regarding fall sports championships. Eleven of the 23 division two had already announced they will not compete in athletics during the traditional fall season.

“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council. 

This decision will remove championships from seven fall sports, including football. Washburn and Emporia State’s fall sports teams will not have the opportunity to compete for national championships this year.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories