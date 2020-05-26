New basketball coach chosen for Wichita East High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new head boys basketball and golf coach has been chosen for Wichita High School East.

Clint Kinnamon is coming to Wichita East from St. John-Hudson High School where he coached for the 19 years. He brings 29 years of coaching experience and has four state basketball championships, 15 state appearances, two golf championships according to Wichita East High School.

Kinnamon will also serve as a physical education teacher.

LATEST STORIES: