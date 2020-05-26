New basketball coach chosen for Wichita East High School

Local Sports

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
KSN Sports File.jpg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new head boys basketball and golf coach has been chosen for Wichita High School East.

Clint Kinnamon is coming to Wichita East from St. John-Hudson High School where he coached for the 19 years. He brings 29 years of coaching experience and has four state basketball championships, 15 state appearances, two golf championships according to Wichita East High School.

Kinnamon will also serve as a physical education teacher.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories