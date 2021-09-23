New safety guidelines for Greater Wichita Athletic League football games go into effect immediately

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New safety guidelines have been put in place for Greater Wichita Athletic League football games.

On Thursday, the Assistant Superintendent of secondary schools for Wichita Public Schools, Amanda Kingrey sent out the new guidelines.

The guidelines have been put in place to create the safest possible game-day environment for student-athletes, musicians as well as spectators, according to Kingrey.

The following guidelines begin immediately:

High school student attendance will be limited to students from the two competing schools. All students must have their students ID available in order to be admitted to the game, and Middle and elementary students must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Students may NOT be dropped off at the game to attend without a responsible adult present. Middle school students will also be expected to present their ID. Parents may continue to attend with no changes to our guidelines.

Bishop Carroll Catholic High School and Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School will also abide by the new guidelines.

Read the letter sent out to parents and guardians here.