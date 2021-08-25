New season, new coach, no problem for State runner up Maize boys soccer

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Maize boys soccer team is coming off a runner up finish at state last season. They enter this season with a goal to return to that game, and they would do it with a new head coach.

Last season, the Eagles finished (17-3-1) and lost the 5A state title game to St. Thomas Aquinas.

This season the Eagles return all but three players from last year, and they have a new head coach, Brett Womack.

Womack spent the past 13 years coaching at Campus and Goddard. He joked about never beating Maize during that time.

“I think this season with a brand new coach, I’m going to keep building on what the team has done in the past,” said Womack.

“Building relationships with these guys and getting these guys to trust me as their new coach and putting guys into position to be successful will help this team and help get back to where we were last year.”

His new players are getting to know their new coach.

“It’s been interesting. We just found out that we got a new coach and a lot of us were definitely skeptical of course but I love Coach Womack,” said Colby Lampkin, a center back at Maize. “He is awesome. He’s good at creating relationships with the guys, and I love how he’s been having us practice lately. I’m excited for this year.”