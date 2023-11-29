WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new women’s tackle football team coming to Wichita this spring.

The “Wichita Knights” will be a part of the National Women’s Football League.

Other teams in the NWFL include the Kansas City Rush, based out of Shawnee, Kansas, and the River City River Rats, based out of the Omaha/Council Bluffs area in Nebraska.

“We are super excited to showcase the league, and we are looking forward to bringing this league to light,” said the NWFL.

The nine-woman football team will play six games, three at home and three away, not including playoff games.

Wichita Knights are looking for coaches, staffing and players. Anyone interested can email nationalwomensfootballleague@gmail.com.