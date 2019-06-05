New York Mets draft WSU’s Luke Ritter in seventh round

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University baseball student-athlete Luke Ritter was selected in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft Tuesday, June 4.

Ritter, a senior infielder for the Shockers this season, was drafted by the New York Mets and was the 208th overall pick of the 2019 draft.

A native of Overland Park, Ritter was named first team all-conference in The American as a utility player in 2019 after hitting a team-best .333 with 47 runs, 74 hits, 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 40 RBI, 36 walks and 12 stolen bases. He also posted team-highs in both slugging (.545) and on-base percentage (.458).

Ritter capped his Wichita State career with 22 multiple-hit games and 10 multiple-RBI contests. In addition to being named first team all-conference for a second straight season, he is one of 10 finalists for the prestigious Senior CLASS Award.

