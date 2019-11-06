Newly announced Wichita Wings coach wants to bring the ‘old energy’ back to the soccer club

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wings announced last month that they would be returning to the turf, and now they have announced a new coach who says he wants to revive the old energy that made the franchise so popular on, and off the field.

Click the logo to see more at the Official Site of the Wichita Wings Professional Indoor Soccer Team

The Wichita Wings have named Roger C. Downing III as the head coach for the new Wichita Wings indoor soccer team. Downing takes the reigns immediately for the 40th anniversary season.

“I’m excited and honored to have the opportunity to coach the Wings,” said Downing. “Ever since I’ve moved to town I have heard stories about the team, and I plan on bringing that old Wings energy back to Wichita.”

Downing, a 33-year-old coach and personal trainer is well-respected in the Wichita athletic community and most recently contributed to the success of Goddard’s Eisenhower High School Boys varsity team.

Coach Downing also has collegiate and professional action on his resume. He played college soccer with Wright State University before having the opportunity to take part in trials for professional teams in England, and then returned to the states to play professional ball with indoor teams; the Cincinnati Kings, Cincinnati Saints, Dayton Dutch Lions, and the outdoor Gunners F.C.

“Roger’s background in both soccer and physical fitness makes this a great fit,” said Wichita Wings owner, Blake Shumaker. “He has a genuine passion to improve the everyday training environment and the physical process for the players, which is why they will love him.”

What made Coach Downing stand out to the selection committee was his demeanor, according to Shumaker.

“He was appreciative of the opportunity to interview and was positioned to be on the staff as an assistant already and no matter what our final decision was,” said Shumaker. “Coach Downing was fully supportive of the Wings team and any coach that may have been selected. That is the type of character we wanted to find in a leader and the reason we were comfortable hiring such a young coach.”

“Coming into a start-up program with high expectations is tough, but I relish the opportunity,” said Coach Downing.” My main goal to get started is getting everyone on the same page and having an open book policy with the players. I find if the team takes ownership in each other and a program, the rest takes care of itself.”

If you would like to be a part of the new Wichita Wings, open tryouts will be held at Hartman Arena Saturday November, 23 at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday, November 24 at 12:30 p.m. You can register here.

If playing isn’t your thing, you can see the Wings full game schedule on the Hartman Arena website. The team’s first game is December 14 against the Austin Power in Austin. The soccer franchise will play their first home game at Hartman Arena 7 p.m. Saturday, December 28.