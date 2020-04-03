Newman baseball player reacts to additional year of eligibility

1  of  46
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Newman University Senior Devin Beard is home now in New Mexico, but on Tuesday, the shortstop learned that he will be able to return to Wichita and play for the Newman Jets baseball team again.

“I can’t wait until August, until we can get there and start working,” Beard says.

The Jets ended the season at 8-15, but Beard says he could see the team rallying together and becoming a unit to go out and win games. Unfortunately, the Jets learned over spring break that their season would be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The reaction to the original decision to cancel the season, I think there were a lot of rapid responses from fans and parents about giving those seniors their year back,” says head baseball coach Drew Maus. “I think the NCAA did a pretty good job of weathering the storm and trying to make a fair decision with regards to everything.”

The Jets had 17 seniors playing before their season was cut short, and now nine of those seniors, including Beard, plan to come back and play for the team next season.

According to Maus, Newman University will decide how the scholarship money is allotted to the senior athletes.

Beard is just excited to have another change to step out on the diamond with his team.

“Just to see what we have, to see what pieces of the puzzle we can fill in,” says Beard. “I think it’s going to be fun. I’m really excited for it, and I am looking forward to it.”

