Newman, Fort Hays State fall sports championships canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This fall Division II athletes won’t play for national titles.

Curtis Hammeke, Fort Hays AD

“We just have to focus on getting better, because right now, there’s not going to be the championship element they’re accustomed to,” said Curtis Hammeke, Fort Hays State Athletic Director.

The NCAA President’s Council made the decision on Wednesday to cancel championships for all fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DII Presidents Council cancels fall 2020 championships: https://t.co/ANi4gC6C6b pic.twitter.com/DsUF0vrsQt — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) August 5, 2020

“I think all of us want some closure or some decisions made to where we can plan within a conference moving forward,” said Zane Ehling, Newman Associate Athletic Director.

As nearly half of the Division II conferences had already decided to postpone fall sports seasons, the news didn’t come as a surprise.

“We were anticipating some sort of decision to this effect, we just didn’t know how soon it was going to be,” said Hammeke.

As the MIAA is exploring their options in terms of moving fall sports to the spring, Kansas’ Division II universities are trying to make sure they can afford to play fall sports at all.

“I think there’s just so much unknown. We don’t know exactly how much testing is going to end up being needed, how much that’s going to cost,” said Ehling.

“We are uniting ourselves together and working together as a goal that might not come in a time-frame that we’re accustomed to,” said Hammeke.

But, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

“In athletics, you find a way a lot of times, and so, that continues here that if we’re able to play, we’ll find a way to make it all happen,” said Ehling.