WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With warmer weather Monday afternoon, the Newman Jets continue to heat up on the baseball diamond, winning two more games in a doubleheader against Concordia St. Paul (Minn.).

The Jets won the first game 13-11. To view a complete box score click here.

Newman followed that with an 8-5 win in seven innings. To view a complete box score from game two, click here.

With the win, the Jets improve to 9-3 overall on the season.