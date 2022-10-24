WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A member of the Newman University men’s soccer team has died.

Newman University announced the death of Austin Madubuike, a junior from Toronto, Canada, on Monday, Oct. 24.

According to Newman, Madubbuike died on Sunday after being in the Intensive Care Unit at a Fort Smith hospital since Oct. 15. Newman did not disclose what sent Madubuike to the ICU.

“Madubuike was a beloved member of the Jets team,” said Newman. “His teammates dedicated the remaining games to their friend and brother.”

Newman Director of Athletics Joanna Pryor, head coach Cliff Brown, and the men’s soccer program released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Austin Madubuike . Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family, teammates and friends at this difficult time. We will miss Austin greatly. Pryor and Brown

The University said a moment of silence will be held at all Newman home athletic events this weekend, starting with the volleyball match against Central Missouri on Friday, Oct. 28.

Counselors are available for students and Newman community members.

Newman says funeral arrangements are pending at this time.