Newman University Names Jay Holmes New Head Women’s Soccer Coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Newman University officials have named Jay Holmes as head women’s soccer coach effective Aug. 20. Holmes is a Newman men’s soccer alumnus and comes back to Newman as one of the most successful high school soccer coaches in Wichita.

Newman Director of Athletics Joanna Pryor is looking forward to bringing Holmes back to Newman. “We are very excited to have Jay back at Newman leading our women’s soccer program,” exclaimed Pryor. “Jay brings a unique career background and a very successful coaching background. He is the right person to lead us through a turbulent time in athletics. Our team will be in good hands.”

Holmes is considered one of the best boys soccer players in the Greater Wichita City League history. Attending West High School, Holmes was a four-time All-City Soccer Team selection from 1982-85 and helped lead the Pioneers to a city league championship in 1984. In 2017, Holmes was inducted into the West High School Hall of Fame.

Following his high school career, Holmes came to Newman to begin playing soccer at the collegiate level. In all of his four years playing for the Jets, he was a first-team All-District 10 selection. Holmes earned two National NAIA Player of the Week selections, one in 1985 and one in 1987. As a midfielder, he would finish his Jets career with 45 goals and 35 assists, while helping lead the team to their first District 10 championship in 1988.

After finishing his playing career, Holmes began volunteering his time to coach several youth club teams in Wichita. In 2008, he started his high school women’s soccer coaching career at Maize High School in Wichita, a place where Jay has seen a high level of success.

He led the Eagles to 12 AVCTL league championships, 11 consecutive regional, quarterfinal and state tournament appearances. Holmes has been named AVCTL Coach of the Year nine times and was named the 2014 Kansas Large High School Coach of the Year by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

In 2012, Holmes also took over the men’s team at Maize High School, leading the team to one AVCTL league championship, one regional championship and a state quarterfinal appearance.