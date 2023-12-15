WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An NCAA survey of college athletes suggests there’s some improvement in how they are handling mental health concerns.

In the survey, athletes reported feeling mentally exhausted and overwhelmed. At Newman University, women’s head basketball coach Amy Briggs says taking personal time away from practice helps student-athletes avoid burnout.

“We started to do mental health days, where if you felt like you just couldn’t come to practice that day, you could just take a day for yourself, and I think that’s been really valuable for our players this year,” said Briggs.

The team uses the term “Life Vest” for each other, which is a reference for being accountable to one another if a teammate is in need of help.

“Our team is full of ‘Life Vests,’ you know, from the staff to every player on that roster. I know that I can go to my teammates and coaching staff when I just need a little vent, or even just like, I am happy, and I can go talk to somebody, and they can be happy for me,” Newman sophomore guard Amaya Perez said.

Other colleges in Kansas want to help student-athletes who may be struggling with mental health concerns. At Kansas State University, the school has added extra staff to its wellness department, which provides more access to athletes or coaches who are looking for assistance.

“In the last year and a half, we tripled our staff. We went from one provider to three, and I just think it’s really important to offer a diverse set of staff so that we can build bridges to athlete populations that are maybe more reluctant to ask for help,” K-State Director of Mental Wellness and Sports Psychology Dr. Anne Weese said.

Before their game against Nebraska-Kearney, the Newman University women’s basketball team wore warm-up t-shirts to highlight the need to focus on mental health and wanting to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of how mental health is viewed.