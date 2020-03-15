1  of  45
Closings and Delays
Newman wrestler makes it to NCAA DII Championships, sees them canceled amid COVID-19 concern

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Newman University wrestlers were less than 24 hours away from taking the mat in the NCAA DII Championships in Sioux Falls, South Dakota earlier this week.

One of those is Goddard High School alum Kameron Frame.

“I was 20 and four so far in the season, so it was a pretty decent season,” said Frame.

Wrestling in the 157 pound weight class, the redshirt Sophomore was joined in South Dakota by teammate Tyler Lawley.

With dreams of All-American honors or a national title, both are now back home.

This comes after the championships were called off due to the growing concern revolving around the Coronavirus.

“We saw the tweet from the NCAA saying it was canceled, so we actually found out first from social media, rather than the NCAA contacting our coaches,” said Frame.

Now, Frame is left with some disappointment after his season was cut short.

“It was a big shock, I really don’t think anyone saw it coming,” said Frame.

Looking ahead, Frame says he is also left with some questions.

“There’s nothing we can really control and at this point we are just really just waiting to hear back from the NCAA to see whether we get another year of eligibility,” said Frame.

The NCAA has granted Spring sports athletes the option of another year of eligibility.

It’s something Frame says should also be available to student-athletes who compete in Winter sports.

“I think people should at least get the option, if not, another way around it, I guess you could say, is give the people that are seeded All-American honors or something,” said Frame.

Frame won MIAA Freshman of the year for the Jets during the 2018-19 season.

