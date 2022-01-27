NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — There is a new head coach in USD 373, as Newton Schools announced on Thursday that Greg Slade would be taking over as head coach for Newton High School.

(Courtesy: Carly Stavola)

Slade spent 15 seasons as the head coach at Rose Hill from 1998 to 2013, leading the Rockets to a 4A state championship in 2011. He then went to Campus High School, where he led the Colts to their first playoff win in school history. He served there from 2013 until 2019.

“I’m excited and want to thank the administration and the coaches who went through the process with me,” Slade said. “I look forward to moving the football program forward.”

Along with his job as head football coach, Slade will be serving as the assistant athletic director and teaching strength and conditioning.

For players, parents, and community members, Slade will be available for a meet and greet on Monday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. in the Newton High School commons.