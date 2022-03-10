NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Students in the special needs programs at Newton High School and Valley Center High School went head to head in a basketball game on Thursday, March 10 at Newton’s Ravencroft gym.

The game comes after many days of hard work players put in at practices.

“We’ve been practicing basketball as much as we can,” said Newton High School’s Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Teacher Michelle Schrag.

Before the game started, each player was announced.

“The kids are really nervous having all these kids,” said Schrag. “But, I think they’re really excited too, you know.”

The game was like any other as it had an announcer, the band, and both the dance and cheer team, who performed at halftime.

The players ran back and forth on the court, each team scoring. Cheerful fans filled the gym.

“When we were coming into the gym, the other, the kids that were out there started cheering and hootin’ and hollerin’ for them,” Schrag said.

In the end, the score did not matter, as both teams had fun.

“I just saw the big smiles on my kids’ faces, and it just, it, it melted my heart, it was really sweet,” said Schrag.



