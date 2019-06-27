Newton’s Miles Johns secures UFC contract

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton native Miles Johns wowed UFC president Dana White in a Tuesday night contender fight, securing a contract with the UFC.
Johns dominated his opponent, Richie Santiago in a bantamweight bout.
White called Johns “an absolute savage.”
Johns is a 25-year-old registered nurse, father, and husband hailing from Newton where he was a state champion wrestler.
Upon securing the contract, Johns told reporters:
“I’m ready for whatever, whatever they got lined up for me, whoever it is.”