Newton’s Miles Johns secures UFC contract

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton native Miles Johns wowed UFC president Dana White in a Tuesday night contender fight, securing a contract with the UFC.

Johns dominated his opponent, Richie Santiago in a bantamweight bout.

White called Johns “an absolute savage.”

Johns is a 25-year-old registered nurse, father, and husband hailing from Newton where he was a state champion wrestler.

Upon securing the contract, Johns told reporters:

“I’m ready for whatever, whatever they got lined up for me, whoever it is.”

