WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local legend and NFL running back Breece Hall is sponsoring a team for the Wichita Flag Football Association this upcoming season. His assistance will allow the league to put their funds into other resources needed to expand.

“By doing this and allowing these teams fees to be covered, we can get more professional refs, we can get better media help, we can get security, we can actually create real events out of this league,” WFFA founder Miguel Johns said.

Hall played high school football at Wichita Northwest. Now on the New York Jets, Hall says he wanted to give back to a city and a game that impacted him.

“Wichita sports definitely is, it means a lot to me because it helped me gain relationships with friends, coaches, other parents and other people so, being able to bring that back one step at a time is going to be a big deal for the whole city,” said Hall.

The funding brings big opportunities for expansion to the WFFA. The league believes this is the first step to hosting major flag football tournaments in the ICT.

“If we do this right and take the next steps, we can bring hundreds of teams from out of town to our city for flag football events multiple times a year, and we’ll be one of the top tournaments in the Midwest,” said Johns.

Johns says the excess funds will be used for a cash prize as motivation to bring in talented teams. Visit Wichita says large sporting brings big business to the city, leaving a positive impact on local businesses.

“They’re going to be eating in our restaurants, shopping in our stores, staying in our hotels. So it’s always great when we can host big sporting events and showcase all that Wichita has to offer,” says Josh Howell, Vice President of Sports Development for Visit Wichita.

The sponsorship is leading the way for an all-around win for the city and league. Hall says he is happy to be a part of it all.

“I’m going to be excited just to be a part of it, has some players on my team, and maybe try to show up to some games here and there,” said Hall.