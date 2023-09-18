WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The NHL returns to Intrust Bank Arena on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

The Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues will play for the second straight year. Tickets are available to purchase.

As part of the game, a fan festival will take place starting at Naftzger Park from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

There will be live music, food trucks, a beer garden, inflatables, yard games, face painting and more. The event is free of charge and will be good for all ages. There is no requirement to have a ticket to the NHL game to enjoy FanFest.

Meanwhile, the Wichita Thunder kick off their season at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, against the Kansas City Mavericks. You can purchase tickets here.