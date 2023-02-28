WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In 2022, a crowd of over 8,500 fans sat inside Intrust Bank Arena to watch the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes of the NHL face off in a preseason matchup.

In 2023, fans will have the opportunity to watch it again.

A news release from the City of Wichita says Wichita will be host to an NHL preseason game between the Coyotes and Blues on Sept. 23.

“We are very excited to bring this event back to the people of Wichita,” said Linda Hargrove, President of ProHoops Sports & Events, in a news release. “The City of Wichita showed up last year and provided a great atmosphere for these teams. We expect an even bigger turnout this year.”

Tickets to the game will go on sale on March 3 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by clicking here.

Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said he is looking forward to being back in Kansas.

“We are very excited to return to Wichita to take on the Blues,” said Armstrong. “Wichita is a great hockey market with tremendous fans, and we look forward to bringing NHL hockey back to INTRUST Bank Arena in September.”