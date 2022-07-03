NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Nickerson forward Ava Jones is headed to Big Ten country

Jones announced on social media that she committed to the University of Iowa. She was recently an Arizona State commit before a change in coaching prompted Jones to reopen her recruitment.

During the 2021-2022 season, Jones averaged 20.8, 15.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She was named all-Reno County girls player of the year.

ESPN ranked her 83rd in the nation. Jones hit the 1,000-point mark this past season and she was asked earlier this year what she still missing. She didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Definitely winning a state championship and that’s the main focus right now,” Jones said.

