Nico Hernandez wins sixth pro fight

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) - It was quite possibly the biggest night of boxing that Kansas has ever seen.

The DAZN card featuring the heavyweight bout between Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller versus Bogdan Dinu took place at the Kansas Star Casino Saturday night.

The fight was originally slated to take place in Atlantic City, but was moved to Mulvane after Nico Hernandez was added on an undercard fight.

The 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist and IBA Flyweight World Title holder got to fight once again in front of his hometown fans.

In his sixth professional fight, Hernandez squared off with southpaw Josue Morales (8-8, 3 KO's).

Hernandez (6-0, 4 KO's) would win the fight with a unanimous decision in the eighth round.

Official scores had Hernandez winning on two cards of 80-72, and one 79-73