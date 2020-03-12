NJCAA issues postponement of National Championships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KSNW) – The NJCAA has made the decision to postpone national championship events for the upcoming DI and DII men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in light of recent developments regarding COVID-19.

DIII men’s and women’s basketball championships, currently underway, will work with an expedited schedule that will conclude on Friday, March 13.

Originally scheduled to begin the week of March 16, the four upcoming national championship events – DI men, DI women, DII men, and DII women will aim for a tentative start date of Monday, April 20.

The DIII men’s and women’s national championships, currently underway, will cancel all consolation games and will move semifinal and championship games to Friday, March 13.

Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO expressed his sentiments regarding the situation.

“Due to the concerns surrounding the safety and security of our student-athletes and those involved with Division I and Division II NJCAA championships, we are postponing the tournaments and maintaining a fluid mentality to see these tournaments take place with a tentative start date. We have two main objectives in this situation – first and foremost is to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, college personnel, and fans. Second is to make sure our student-athletes receive the national championship experience that they have worked so hard for.”

Start dates for each of the respective tournaments are tentative and the NJCAA will continue to follow all state and local mandates, restrictions, and regulations as it impacts its member institutions and national championship events.

LATEST STORIES: