No. 12 West Virginia beats K-State, Huggins moves past Rupp

(AP)– Derek Culver scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead No. 12 West Virginia to a 66-57 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.
The win moved West Virginia’s Bob Huggins past Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp into seventh place all time in Division I with 877 career victories.
The Mountaineers bounced back from a loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday. They improved to 11-0 at home and ended a three-game losing streak to Kansas State. Xavier Sneed scored 11 points to lead Kansas State.
The Wildcats have lost five straight road games.
