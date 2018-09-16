No. 14 Cal Poly Turns Back Wichita State, 3-1

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DENTON, Texas (WSU Athletics) - The 14th-ranked Cal Poly Mustangs claimed a 3-1 victory over the Wichita State volleyball team Saturday, Sept. 15, in the North Texas Challenge at the North Texas Volleyball Center. The Mustangs won by set scores of 25-21, 25-19, 22-25 and 25-19.

Wichita State (5-6) is scheduled to open American Athletic Conference play Friday, Sept. 21, at Charles Koch Arena against Tulane. The match will also be the home opener for the Shockers.

Megan Taflinger pounded out 10 kills to go along with two service aces, three blocks and six digs to lead Wichita State. Kali Eaken added 24 assists, and Giorgia Civita posted 24 digs, respectively.

The Shockers led 5-4 early in set one before the Mustangs (9-1) were able to pull away late for the 25-21 victory, gaining a 1-0 lead in the match.

Wichita State hung tough in set two before Cal Poly went on a 7-0 run to jump out to a 15-7 lead. The Shockers could get no closer than four points to remainder of the set as the Mustangs went on to post a 25-19 win and build their overall advantage to 2-0.

Wichita State and Cal Poly battled back in fourth in the third set before an ace from Civita, blocks from Emma Wright and Taflinger, and a kill from Regan Stiawalt put the Shockers in front, 23-20. An Alex Koon kill gave WSU the 25-22 triumph in set three to send the match to a fourth set.

Set four was tied, 16-all, before the Mustangs rolled off eight consecutive points to take control of the set and burst out to a 23-16 lead. Cal Poly sealed the victory with a 25-19 win in the fourth set.

For the match, the Mustangs outhit the Shockers, .300 to .180, and compiled nine blocks while limiting WSU to just four.

Torrey Van Winden (21 kills) and Adlee Van Winden (20 kills) led Cal Poly.