LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – No. 2 Kansas (11-1) will face Wichita State (8-4) in its final non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday, Dec. 30, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The game will begin at 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

Kansas takes a seven-game winning streak into Saturday’s contest which is the ninth longest nationally.

KU is coming off a 75-60 win against Yale, which took place at Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 22. Wichita State will play its second-straight contest at the T-Mobile Center. The Shockers lost to Big 12 foe Kansas State, 69-60, on Dec. 21 in its last outing at the venue.

It will be the 16th meeting between Kansas and Wichita State, with the Jayhawks holding a 12-3 all-time series advantage.

WSU won the last meeting, 78-65, on March 22, 2015, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.

Tickets for the game can be purchased by clicking here.