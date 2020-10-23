No. 20 K-State looks for 12th straight win over Kansas

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets past Texas Tech linebacker Kosi Eldridge (20) as he runs for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

No. 20 Kansas State could extend its winning streak over Kansas to a series-record 12 consecutive games when the rivals meet in the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday.

The game will kickoff at 11 a.m., and will air on FS1.

But more importantly, the Wildcats (3-1, 3-0) can remain unbeaten and in first place in the Big 12.

The Jayhawks (0-4, 0-3) could finally end a streak of misery that began under Mark Mangino, continued under Turner Gill, got worse under Charlie Weis and David Beaty, and extended yet another season under Les Miles a year ago.

Kansas running back Velton Gardner (0) gets past Coastal Carolina safety Mateo Sudipo (13) for a 61-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Coastal Carolina defeated Kansas 38-23. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

