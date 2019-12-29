No. 5 Kansas pulls away in second half, beats Stanford 72-56

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) – Isaiah Moss made three straight 3-pointers during a decisive second-half stretch and finished with 17 points, and No. 5 Kansas overcame an inconsistent performance on both ends to beat Stanford 72-56.
Udoka Azubuike grabbed 13 rebounds as the Jayhawks held a big advantage on the boards.
But he took just two shots to score two points and committed five turnovers.
Kansas’ second-leading scorer at 14.0 points per game missed all five of his free-throw attempts in a sub-par day with several NBA scouts in the stands.
