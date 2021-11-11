No. 6 Kansas Wesleyan could win KCAC outright with win Saturday

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Wesleyan football team is 10-0 this season, but they will tell you an undefeated record would be better having a conference title all to their own. That could happen on Saturday with a win over No. 13 Southwestern.

With a win, Wesleyan would be KCAC champions outright. If Southwestern wins, it could end up as a three-way co-championship, with Bethel part of the picture.

“The players are ready to play, that’s been our mindset all week is that it’s about the preparation,” said Coyotes head coach Myers Hendrickson.

In several areas, Wesleyan is one of the best teams in the country in NAIA, including having the fourth highest scoring offense.

“We are ready to get to the game right now. The preparation is going great but we’re ready to play in this game, that’s what we came here for, to win championships,” said Wesleyan offensive lineman Trace Ott.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Graves Family Sports Complex in Salina.